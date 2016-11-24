Zine Review: A High Degree of Spring Fever

A High Degree of Spring Fever

Elizabeth Maycox

Tenderlysurrender.bandcamp.com

Elizabethmaycox.co.uk

A few people have asked if I review online/e-zines, and the main reason I’m not right now is because zines aren’t just a visual experience. It’s about holding them in your hands and the way the zine maker presents their work.

A High Degree of Spring Fever is an excellent example of that.

The tactile experience of this this zine is a lovely one. It feels so solid with black duct tape (textured) as an outer ‘cover’ to the sewn binding. As you open the zine, there are newspaper-print images sewn in that are not only differently sized to the text pages but actually wrap around the bigger pages as well.

It’s like unwrapping little presents, and, as a zine-maker, I can picture all the work that would go into this zine to make the final work look like this. It’s art and prose, and I love flipping through it.

I’ve always been clear on the fact that I don’t often ‘get’ poetry, but Elizabeth has opened up an interesting space where you forget your training about “what was the author really trying to say here” and get caught up in the scene in front of you. In the colours and images.

A High Degree of Spring Fever is a collection of prose, poetry, and pieces that live somewhere between with a few bit of flash fiction to keep you thinking. What stood out to me were a lot of water/liquid references, which I found personally ironic, as I was quite happy to drift along with wherever Elizabeth’s stream of consciousness went.

PS. Elizabeth is always on the lookout to publish writing of a personal nature, so if that sounds like you, please don’t hesitate to get in touch!