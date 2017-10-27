Zine Reviews

Zine Review: Burn-out

NyxLeave a comment

Burn –out: A Mini-Zine About Burnout and Self Care
Holly Casio
www.coolschmool.com

Burn-out is a mini perzine on green paper about burnout and self-care. (Have to love the description right there on the cover!)

There’s a certain irony in falling asleep because you’ve overdone it just as you’re about to read a zine about burnout. As a work-addicted stress bug, I’m always up for reading about things that’ll help me take better care of myself. This zine has the perzine appeal while also offering ideas on self-care.

Holly hits the topic hard straight away with what burnout is like and how it happens. I appreciated how Holly distinguished right on the first page that it’s not about specific activities – it’s about doing too much for you. Full stop.

“Ultimately [all tasks] are all still blocks in the massive Jenga tower of burnout I am building myself.”

I had a lot of empathy for Holly when reading about guilt over how there are difficult things that would be easy or even trivial for other people. At the same time, I was impressed by the recognition that it takes time and energy to be a good friend, to be a good girlfriend, and to socialise – things we often overlook when looking for reasons for burnout.

The action plan at the end of the zine is a good one, and one I plan to start implementing in my life. Though, as Holly says,

“Self-care is dead easy on paper.”

This zine is a short read but a valuable one – and one I appreciate. If you work a lot, too much, or think you may be anywhere near burning out, then pick up this zine.

Advertisements

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s