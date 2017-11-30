ZineWriMo Day 30: The Great ZineWriMo Wrap Up!

Hello, zine friends! Here we are at the end of the month. Wow. I’m not ready for December yet. I’m perfectly happy and comfy where I am here in November.

The 30th means it’s ZineWriMo wrap-up time, so let’s have a look at the goals I set earlier in the month:

*Complete ZineWriMo – don’t miss any days – I didn’t miss any days insofar as I did all the prompts, but I didn’t do all the days ON the days.

*Complete all ZineWriMo mini-zines – Nearly, but not quite.

* Complete mini-zines: Little Reminders 2, Little Reminders 3

* Complete all writing for Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9

Bonus round:

*Complete Dear Anonymous 7

* Complete Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9

* Complete Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9.5

Two main goals and two bonus round goals mean… I win, right? Haha.

Actually, for a rough sailing kind of month, I’m very happy with what I accomplished. Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9 and 9.5 were really difficult to write, so I’m pleasantly surprised I got them completely finished before the end of the month. The Little Reminders were such a lovely surprise in that they were inspired by someone saying, “You’re allowed to be angry”.

What I don’t have up there is Missives From Murray Bridge 3 all finished up, so I’ll throw that in the bonus bin as well.

Not too shabby.

Blackout poetry was my big surprise of the month. I had a feeling I would like it, but WOW do I love it. I suspect a lot more blackout poetry in my future – and maybe even a whole zine.

Thank you to everyone who participated in any level and commented on any of my posts this month. The life of a creator can be a lonely existence, and it’s always nice to know that you’re not alone.

I hope you all had fun, whether you joined in for a day or for the whole month. Please feel free to share any zines whether they were finished or started this month. I love seeing zines at all stages.

With that, I wrap up ZineWriMo 2017.

I’ll be back soon with a zine review.

