Happy Mail

Happy Mail Monday – Chaotic Monday Edition

NyxLeave a comment

Hello and happy Monday, zine friends! It’s a bit of a hot mess of a video with my voice playing funnybuggers, the animals running amok and the camera focusing only as it wants to. Haha. Case of the Mondays!

***

Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail:

*Keira – https://www.instagram.com/k.huolohan/
*Henry and Fafa Jeapelt – https://www.instagram.com/fafapelts/

Other Mentions:

*Drawn Poorly Zine – https://www.instagram.com/drawnpoorlyzine/
*Small Potatoes 3 Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2018/05/03/zine-review-small-potatoes-3/
*Duolingo – https://www.duolingo.com
*Catzine 1 Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2017/04/21/zine-review-catzine/
*Catzine 2 Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2018/01/25/zine-review-catzine-2/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

***

