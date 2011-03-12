About & FAQ

I was going to do separate ‘About’ and ‘FAQ’ pages, but so much of it goes both ways anyway…

Who are you?

I’m Nyx.

Who are you?

May I send you my zines?

Absolutely! Yes please! I adooooore mail.

What’s all this about then?

I’ve loved zines from the word go, ‘go’ happening somewhere in 2010 or 11. I’m so sad I can’t remember. Anyway, I dropped the ball for a while, but I’ve been back and diving headfirst into everything zine for a couple years now. You’re stuck with me.

I started out with a mini-zine dedicated to my partner’s one true love: Guinness, a zine for Occupy Melbourne and then the beginnings of my first (and currently ongoing) collab zine thing: Dear Anonymous. I also write a perzine series called Don’t Call Me Cupcake and have finished the first issue of DAFUQ, a zine about weird things people say taken out of context.

I also babble on about zine-related topics here as well as review zines every (mostly) Thursday and Friday.

What’s a Zine?

The beauty of a zine is that it is anything you want it to be. Often self-published and made by hand, the subject or subjects is/are the will of the original creator. They can be anything from anonymous to printed with all the contact details short of dental records in them. There are per(sonal) zines, political zines, DIY zines, art zines, photo zines, letter zines, all sorts. Heaps upon heaps.

They are not magazines, they are not the means by which to sell things (except, perhaps, other zines), and they are not Often created for profit.

There are mini-zines (one piece of paper folded with one cut), accordion zines (you get the picture), half fold and full page zines. Zines are like people: they come in all shapes, sizes and colours, and you can never be entirely sure what you are going to get when you encounter one.

They are self-expression, copier obsessions, sharpie addicted creations of wonder and delight.

Enjoy.

You review zines?

That I do! I try to put up a zine review every Thursday and Friday.

My approach to reviewing zines (as of Nov 2016) is this: If I don’t like a zine, as in can’t really find anything I enjoyed about it, I won’t review it. Positive reviews? Yes. ‘Meh’ reviews? Sometimes. But I’m not going to put up a review if it consists of me just plain not liking it. (This has only happened once, though, so…)

What kinds of zines do you review?

At this point, you can send me anything. However, you should know that I don’t ‘get’ poetry 99% of the time, and my knowledge about music is distinctly lacking.

Do you review e-zines/PDF zines?

No, I’m sorry. Seriously, I am so, so sorry. Postage sucks, especially when you’re sending to the ends of the earth, and access equipment/money to print can be a huge problem. I have absolutely nothing against the practice of online zines or the people who make them. I mean no disrespect.

The thing is that, as a reviewer, part of the experience I review is the tactile one. Sometimes I’ll really enjoy the kind of paper used or the way it was bound or something else entirely. The fact remains that that is a big part of how I roll with zines.

I have a question that you haven’t answered…

Pop it in the comments. 🙂