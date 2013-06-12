Zine Review Index

**100th Zine Review Celebration Awards: All You Need is Zine Love**

**A Good Place to Start #1: Music From Around the World

*A Guide to Being Cool

*A Guide to Letter Writing

*A Guide to Op Shopping

**A High Degree of Spring Fever

*A History of Abandoned Hobbies

*A Visitor In Myself #2

**ADL —> MEL

**Adulting: How to Be an Adultier Adult

**Anecdata 1

**Anecdata 2

**Anecdata 5

*Anonymous said: A Zine By Cutthroat Cutie

**Asperger’s & The Re:Spectrum of Human Emotions / Perfect Mix Tape Segue Number Six

**BDSM FAQ: Your Anitidote to Fifty Shades of Grey

*Beer and Longing

**Big Tight #6: Below Zee Level

**Bio-graphy/logy

**Bloomurder #1

**Bluez

**Botanical Photography

*‘Bots is ‘Bots: Issue One

*‘Bots is ‘Bots: Issue Two

*‘Bots is ‘Bots: Issue Three

*‘Bots is ‘Bots: Issue Four

*‘Bots is ‘Bots: Issue Five

*‘Bots is ‘Bots: Issue Six

**Brainscan 21: irreconcilable differences

**Brainscan 27 Ten Stories

**Brazine!

*Bus Driver Blues

*By the Skin of My Teeth Issue One

*By the Skin of My Teeth Issue Two

*By the Skin of My Teeth Issues Three and Four

**Catzine

**Chronic Illhouse

**Colouring Fun Zine

**Comics & Beer

**Conspira/torial #1

**Coping Skills: Because Sometimes Life Is Some Serious Bullshit

*Crafty Collage

*Cultural Tease 4

**Curse On a Zinester

**Cute

**Dead Templeton Issue 1

*Dear Crush

**Death Bring Me Freedom From My Heart For I Am Enslaved

**Defriending: Navigating the Friendship Breakup

**Disabled Artist Affirmations

**Doris 15 DIY Anti-depression Guide

**Dress Up Zin – Colour, Cut & Stick

*Earth Kinnection Zine Vol. 1

**Ethical Sloth 4 – Happy Horror

*Every Morning

**Everything Dies 7

**f(ART)

**Falling Apart: A Zine on Death, Grief, Mourning & Loss

**Fat is Beautiful

*Fat-tastic 1

*Fat-tastic 2

*Fat-tastic 3

*Fontainebleau

*Friday Night in West Ealing #76

*Fuck Fame

**Functionally Ill 19: Fully Favorable

*Galactic Regency Vampire Pirates

**Getting Over It… When Other People Are Total Assholes or You’re Just Tired of Your Own Bullshit

**Good to Know Issue #1 Creativity

**Ground

*Guest Informant #1

**Hand It Over #1

*Hand Job Zine Issue 6

*Hello My Name Is

**Hot Pants! Do It Yourself Gynecology and Herbal Remedies

*How do You Take It? 2014 (Issue #14)

**how it feels now

*How to Be Alone 2

**How to Be Alone 6.1

*How to Make a Mini Journal

*How to Save Your Life for Later 1

*How to Talk to Your Cat About Abstinence

*How to Turn You Journal Into Your Best Friend, Your Life Coach, And a Visual Extravaganza

*How to Write a Mills & Boon-esque Bodice Ripper Novel

**I F#cking Love This Album

**I Look Miserable, But Laughter is My Theme Song

**i’m sick.

**It Will Be Okay

**Imaginary Homework

**Johnny V and Sober Bob and the Hunt for Gender Affirming State Mandated Identification

**Kackle Issue 3D Skull Water

**Keith Conlon’s Unauthorised Guide to North Adelaide Establishments

*Ker-Bloom! 106

**Ker-bloom! 116: The Cat Who Flew

**killing spiders & other words in spring

**Let’s Communicate!

**Literal Trash

**LP Style

*LP’s Lists: A 24 Hour Zine

**Meta Zine

*Mild Scribbling #5

**Mild Scribbling #6

*Mini-Moss: Log / Mini-Moss: Dognapped

*Mini Moz Fanzine

**my dads ugly clock-wall

*My Learnings

**My Thoughts Will Kill Me

*New Hearts, New Bones 16 : Evil Has Many Faces

**Nora’s New Home

**O’Flannigans 1-5

*On Self-Motivation

**Opinionated Nobody #8

*Outstanding Stickman 1 & Cool Yule

*Personals

*Photocopy Press Issue One

*Photocopy Press 2

*Pieces #1 On Writing, Reading & Growing Up

*Pieces #2 On Girls & Wondering

*Pieces #3 On Writing, Drinking & Demons

*Pieces #4 On Lucid Dreaming

*Pieces #5 On Change

**Pieces #11 On Connecting Through Friendships, Letters & Zines

*Plague

**Plaid Skirts & Converse #1

**promiscuous agriculture

**Proof I Exist 22: International Zine Month

*Proof I Exist #23 – Questions and Answers

**Property Zine 1.2 (Fall 2016) & 1.3 (Winter 2016)

**Queer Content #4 – An Essay on W.H. Auden’s ‘Another Time’

**Queer Indigenous Girl

**Read

*SAD: Sensitive Adult Daily – A Zine for Sensitive Adults

**Self Help 1

**Self Help 2

*Sex Industry Apologist

*Shakespeare’s Lovers: Macbeth

*Shakespeare’s Lovers: Twelfth Night

**Shark Self Help

**Shit Talk

**Side Project #5

**Sketchbook 1

**Skin Folk: A Tattoo Appreciation Zine

**SlowQuest – A Choose Your Own Adventure Zine – Quest I: The Goblin Guard

**Sober Bob Supplementary

**Stories About Returning

*Strange News From Another Star

**Stressed & Overwhelmed: Good Habits for the Exhausted Overachiever

**Strimp

*Summer Goals List

**Tasteful Insect Nudes

**The 125th Street Demon

*The Beginner’s Book of Awesome Affirmations V.3

**The Cock Thesaurus

*The Do-It-Yourself Guide to Fighting the Big Motherfuckin’ Sad

*The Ken Chronicles 33

**The La-La Theory #6: Always Already

**The Life and Times of Billy Roberts #76

**The Life and Times of Billy Roberts Issue 78

**The Magic of Mail

*The Nutella Cookbook

**The Other Side

**The Perks of Being a Librarian

**The Radical Uprise 5: DIY Culture Cut & Paste

**The Radical Uprise 6: Summer Kicker!

**The Reverse Cougar Years #3

**the reverse side #1

**The Screever Issue Eleven Spring ’17

**The Stay At Home Girlfriend 22

**The Super Happy Anarcho Fun Pages! #1

*The Third Biannual Mildly Informative Booklet Depicting Graphical Representations of General Occurrences and Observations

**There is No Relief or Release From Sorrow

*Things I Know About Cooking and Not Eating Animals

**Things I’ve Learnt From Moving To/Living In Melbourne

**This Has All Been Too Much For Me Today, I Think I’ll Go Back to Bed

**Thought for the Day The Body Image Issue

**Too Pretentious For Melbourne

*Updated Report of Observations Which Somehow Seem to Reflect Abstractly on Life (Stat 2)

*Under the Influence: The Girly Review

*Wanderluster #1

**What I Have Lost

**Why Am I Even Here?

**Why I Love Nic Cage (And You Should Too) Activity & Fun Book

*Winged Snail Mail

*Wiseblood #37 The Cat-Sitting Issue

*Wiseblood #62

**Wiseblood #64

**Wiseblood #67

**Woolf Pack #4

*Work in Progress

*X

**Xerography Debt #34

*YOU, YOU

*You Don’t Know Me

*Zine Crush 3

**Zines on Toast Tour

PS. My primary school librarian would kick my arse for listing things alphabetically but leaving in ‘the’ (as in “The Cat Zine” is listed in “T” instead of “Cat Zine, The” listed in “C”), but I feel like the way I was taught has gone a bit out of style. I think more people expect to look in the “T” section for something that starts with “The”.

Archive (2013) Reviews

*Black Hole Brains

*Brainscan 25.5

*Delusion #2

*Doctor Who: A Mini-Zine of Fave Quotes

*Dude

*Fanzinesnet

*G-String Tremolo

*Gag Me With A… Issue Four

*I Look Miserable, But I’m Bubbling Over With Joy

*in the headlights

*Instructions for surviving the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: In rhyming couplets

*KILLHOPE 1

*Let’s Go to Space!

*Spring in Headville

*Stitch This

*stolen sharpie revolution 2

*The Other Herald

*Without A Map: A You Adventure

Guest Reviews

*Don’t Call Me Cupcake #5 Reviewed by Fishspit

*The 5 Cent News #3 Reviewed by Bubble Puppy

*Wiseblood #65 The Pussy Whipped Again Issue Reviewed by Bloodfreak

*Last updated: 1.Jul.17