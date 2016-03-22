Announcements

SeaGreenZines Gone Digital – Screw Postage Prices

Nyx1 Comment

Postage being the massive expense that it is, I am happy to announce that you can now get the digital versions of my zines at My Etsy Shop.

Dear Anonymous 1
Dear Anonymous 2
Dear Anonymous 3
Don’t Call Me Cupcake 1
Don’t Call Me Cupcake 2

Bask in the knowledge that you are helping me buy printer ink, of which I have absolutely none right now. (Uh oh.)

