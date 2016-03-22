Postage being the massive expense that it is, I am happy to announce that you can now get the digital versions of my zines at My Etsy Shop.
Dear Anonymous 1
Dear Anonymous 2
Dear Anonymous 3
Don’t Call Me Cupcake 1
Don’t Call Me Cupcake 2
Bask in the knowledge that you are helping me buy printer ink, of which I have absolutely none right now. (Uh oh.)
One thought on “SeaGreenZines Gone Digital – Screw Postage Prices”
[…] started making PDFs to give postage prices the finger, but now I think I need to figure out something more. Get the most out of the […]
