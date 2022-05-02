Happy Mail Monday – She’s Back! Edition

Hello zine friends! I am back after my long break with an extra long Happy Mail Monday video to share with you. There are stickers, zines, postcards, and all sorts of goodies to enjoy.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*5:46 – Vixxie – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/VixxiesShop
**Vixxie Plans – https://www.youtube.com/c/VixxiePlans
*13:50 – Anna Gecko – https://oleandrsstudio.carrd.co
*21:40 – True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/
**Nite Owl – https://www.streetartsf.com/tag/nite-owl/
**Sticker Robot – https://stickerobot.com
**KDHume – https://kdhume.com
**Lara Sidra – https://www.etsy.com/shop/ShoeboxZines
*27:56 – Sarah Hoffman – https://www.sarahehoffman.com
*37:37 – Victoria (Screaming Monkeys) – https://www.instagram.com/ilovescreamingmonkeys/?hl=en
**https://linktr.ee/ilovescreamingmonkeys
*45:57 – Purple Bat Press – https://www.instagram.com/therese__walton/
**https://theresewalton.gumroad.com
*53:12 – Kendy MissMuffCake – https://linktr.ee/Missmuffcake
**Twenty-Two Zines (Wesley) – https://www.instagram.com/twentytwozines/
****https://twentytwozines.storenvy.com
*1:00:00 – Connor Ovenden-Shaw – https://linktr.ee/connorovendenshaw
*1:06:31 – Myth & Lore – https://www.instagram.com/mythandlorezine/
**https://geistart.bigcartel.com/product/myth-lore-zine-issue-1-pre-order
