Happy Mail Monday – She’s Back! Edition

Hello zine friends! I am back after my long break with an extra long Happy Mail Monday video to share with you. There are stickers, zines, postcards, and all sorts of goodies to enjoy.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*5:46 – Vixxie – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/VixxiesShop

**Vixxie Plans – https://www.youtube.com/c/VixxiePlans

*13:50 – Anna Gecko – https://oleandrsstudio.carrd.co

*21:40 – True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/

**Nite Owl – https://www.streetartsf.com/tag/nite-owl/

**Sticker Robot – https://stickerobot.com

**KDHume – https://kdhume.com

**Lara Sidra – https://www.etsy.com/shop/ShoeboxZines

*27:56 – Sarah Hoffman – https://www.sarahehoffman.com

*37:37 – Victoria (Screaming Monkeys) – https://www.instagram.com/ilovescreamingmonkeys/?hl=en

**https://linktr.ee/ilovescreamingmonkeys

*45:57 – Purple Bat Press – https://www.instagram.com/therese__walton/

**https://theresewalton.gumroad.com

*53:12 – Kendy MissMuffCake – https://linktr.ee/Missmuffcake

**Twenty-Two Zines (Wesley) – https://www.instagram.com/twentytwozines/

****https://twentytwozines.storenvy.com

*1:00:00 – Connor Ovenden-Shaw – https://linktr.ee/connorovendenshaw

*1:06:31 – Myth & Lore – https://www.instagram.com/mythandlorezine/

**https://geistart.bigcartel.com/product/myth-lore-zine-issue-1-pre-order

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co