International Zine Month 2017 Day 12: Zine Reviewer Appreciation Day

Send your zine out to be reviewed

Okay so I decided on the post title and only later realised how self-serving it is. Oops. I was going to change it, but… I’m in the mood to be a little cheeky. After all, what zine reviewer wouldn’t feel appreciated receiving zines to review?

Funnily enough I sent out my zine – Don’t Call Me Cupcake 3 – to Zine Nation, and they actually reviewed it as part of their International Zine Month celebrations! You can check out the review of Don’t Call Me Cupcake 3 here.

Even reviewers get reviewed. 😉

Are you sending your zine off to get reviewed? Where are you sending it? Let me know in the comments.

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

Advertisements