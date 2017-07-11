International Zine Month 2017 Day 11: Mail Art

Make some mail art!

Happy International Zine Month, zine friends! It is day 11 already(!), and that means it’s time to make some mail art.

As with most of my best laid plans… things have gone awry. I had, for lack of a better phrase, a flare up last night which has left me with quite a bit of pain and not a lot of use of my right arm. (Bursitis is part of the mix, if you’re curious.) So instead, what I’m going to do today is give a big hat tip to the king of mail art in my mail world: Fishspit.

Check out these beauties, and please comment below if you’re showing of your mail art on your blog/site/account!

Until tomorrow!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

Advertisements