International Zine Month

International Zine Month 2017 Day 13: Zine Trade Day!

Ask someone to trade zines with you

Hello, zine friends! It’s an especially happy day in our happy zine month: Zine Trade Day!

A huge part of zines and zine community is the practice of trading zines. Connecting in person and through the mail by trading zines is an absolutely gorgeous tradition that should be embraced!

It’s with that in mind that I offer this:

I have a single zine in each envelope. As you can see, they are stamped and ready to go – for trade! I’m looking for two people to trade with who are willing to go for a ‘lucky dip’ chance in a zine trade. (I am, of course, willing to go for a lucky dip as well.)

If you’re interested in trading with me, leave a comment below. 🙂 I’m absolutely serious. No matter where in the world you are, I have a zine waiting for you if you want to send one in return.

First come, first serve.

Happy traiding!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital
*@dre
*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

