Sharing is Caring: Help Print Q!C#5: Sadvertising!

Hello, zine friends!

I have a short and sweet note for you today in the form of a fellow zinester asking for help in printing their latest zine in time to launch it at Festival of the Photocopier.

Wolfram is the talent behind the cover for Paper Currency:

So if you have a moment, check out the YouCaring page for Queer Content’s ‘Sadvertising’.

This perzine is a collection of short stories, photos, and poems recounting my time in foster care, as well as… other personal stuff. It’s ready to print now! I just need financial help to get it printed and ready to launch at FotP18. Last year I was doing it rough, but with your support I got myself down to Melbourne for Festival of the Photocopier. Thank you! This year I can afford my own flights and don’t mind scrimping on a few things to survive the trip. What I can’t afford, however, is getting my latest zine printed and ready to launch at this year’s festival. A $350 goal helps me do just that, but I won’t ask for this without offering something in return.

– Donations over $10 will be offered a copy of Sadvertising, along with my eternal thanks.

– Donations over $50 will be offered a copy of every zine I’ve made to date (Q!C#1-5, NBP, and BadBirbs#1). I plan to launch this zine at Sticky Institute during Festival of the Photocopier 2018, with copies being made available at the fair day for $10. We’ll also be hosting a visit to the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives’s zine collection, which holds independent publications from as far back as the 1980s. Please contact me if you’re interested in teaming up for a joint event. Copies will then be made available to purchase for $10 from Sticky Institute and Junky Comics, and to read at State Library of Victoria (Melbourne), The Australian Cultural Library (Ipswich), Copy & Destroy Zine Library (Brisbane), and the soon-to-open Outer Space Zine Hub (Brisbane). Please contact me if you manage a public zine library and would like a copy for your collection.

