ZineWriMo ’22 Day 16 – WIP Wednesday

Wednesdays are for our Work(s) In Progress!

What can I say? I love alliteration. Happy Mail Monday, anyone? Haha. That said, let’s dig right in.

Our prompt for the day… drumroll

Alas, I can’t share much of anything exciting with you today, zine friends. Only the book in which I have been keeping various notes and details for The 24 Hour Zine Thing 4. I have all idea contributors and their ideas recorded, some initial thoughts for what I may write about (or, in some cases, create without words), and I really want to clean up the zine cave so I can spread out and get to work.

For now…

…my notebook.

How are things going for you?

Please let me know if you’re participating and where you’ll be posting so I can put your link/s on the daily list and other zinemakers can check out what you’re doing.

Happy ZineWriMo!

Participants

*Crafty With Yarn

*Echo Publishing

*Hadass420

*Laura Chenaut