ZineWriMo ’22 Day 15 – Halfway Day

Hello, zine friends. Day fifteen already! Wow, wow, wow. The time is rolling by, but that is exactly why we have…

Our prompt for the day… drumroll

It’s Halfway Day for ZineWriMo! Your day, your way.

I’m afraid my day wasn’t very exciting. My autoimmune flare up threw me for a loop. So I spent the day taking care of admin, including finishing the daily images for the rest of the month.

What did you do with your day?

Please let me know if you’re participating and where you’ll be posting so I can put your link/s on the daily list and other zinemakers can check out what you’re doing.

Happy ZineWriMo!

Participants

*Crafty With Yarn
*Echo Publishing
*Hadass420
*Laura Chenaut

What's On Your Mind?

