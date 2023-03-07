What Is Mini-Zine March?

It’s that time of year again, but what time is that, exactly? Why Mini Zine March, of course.

With #minizinemarch taking off, I thought I would make an updated video talking a little bit about MZM, how it started, and how you can get involved.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

*Wesley (Twenty-Two Zines) – https://www.youtube.com/@TwentyTwoZines

*Nina Echozina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com

*Shei – https://linktr.ee/_godsavethequeer

*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com

*The Ex-Zine Editor – https://linktr.ee/bubblegumzinearchive

*Purple Bat Press –

*East Village Inky – https://ayunhalliday.com/the-east-village-inky/

*MissMuffcake Kendy – https://linktr.ee/Missmuffcake

*Butch Nor Femme – butchnorfemme at gmail.com

*Blanca Carla – https://linktr.ee/blancacarla

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co