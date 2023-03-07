What Is Mini-Zine March?

It’s that time of year again, but what time is that, exactly? Why Mini Zine March, of course.
With #minizinemarch taking off, I thought I would make an updated video talking a little bit about MZM, how it started, and how you can get involved.
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.
*Wesley (Twenty-Two Zines) – https://www.youtube.com/@TwentyTwoZines
*Nina Echozina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com
*Shei – https://linktr.ee/_godsavethequeer
*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com
*The Ex-Zine Editor – https://linktr.ee/bubblegumzinearchive
*Purple Bat Press –
*East Village Inky – https://ayunhalliday.com/the-east-village-inky/
*MissMuffcake Kendy – https://linktr.ee/Missmuffcake
*Butch Nor Femme – butchnorfemme at gmail.com
*Blanca Carla – https://linktr.ee/blancacarla
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co