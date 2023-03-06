Happy Mail Monday – Antek Edition

Hello and welcome to the very first Happy Mail Monday of March. In today’s Happy Mail, I’m excited to feature a zine friend who has met a big zine milestone.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Antek – https://ko-fi.com/antekzines

**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/pleasetakeonebooks

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co