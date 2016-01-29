Zine Review: Wiseblood #37 The Cat-Sitting Issue

Wiseblood #37 The Cat-Sitting Issue

Fishspit

fuzzybunnyflatbunny@gmail.com

Sometimes you read a zine, and all you can do is experience it. Not think too much because it’s better for you to go along for the ride.

This is definitely one of those zines.

I received Wiseblood #37 (along with another) in a trade with Fishspit himself. After such charming short messages, how could I not be curious about a zine with this cover?

The content doesn’t disappoint from the cover expectation. Inside you’ll find three stream-of-consciousness style stories with a silly sort of humour that I think most people can appreciate. They remind me a little of Billy Connolly long, winding story humour (obviously less long and winding given the format).

I must know his cat-whisperer secrets. Haha.

I was a bit shocked a little at some of the content and language. It’s been a while since I’ve read anything that’s so clearly for an adult audience.

Frankly, someone, somewhere along the line is going to be offended by something in this zine. To be sure, it’s a curious zine.

