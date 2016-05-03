With ink in my printer and all the supplies I need (thanks to a run to the shops for embroidery thread), I am definitely in my zine-making happy place. Maybe it sounds corny, but I keep looking at all the supplies and thinking about how it’s all thanks to generosity from other people.

(Side note: How did ‘corny’ become that work? Why not ‘appley’ or ‘asparagusy’?)

I’m even more happy to be able to hang out in my happy place, as the doc called yesterday regarding my Friday activities, and I head out in a few hours to hear what’s what.

I won’t get rich making zines, but I’m so happy to be in a position where I am able to make them as well as talk about the ones I’m reading. I might not ‘get’ poetry most of the time and know little to nothing about the music scene, but I still feel welcome and happy.

I hope you do, too. 🙂