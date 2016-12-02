Zine Review: Tasteful Insect Nudes

Tasteful Insect Nudes
Steve Steiner
Mulletturtle.storenvy.com
If insects had adult classifieds, then they would look like this zine.
I can’t help but laugh whenever I think about this zine (look at this zine, pick up this zine, show this zine to other people) – for all the right reasons. Featuring up-close-and-personal insect ‘nudes’, you may feel a little bit squeamish and amused at the same time when reading these ads for insect companionship.
What’s even better is that it’s so easy to imagine a game show host-like voice announcing these ‘sexy bachelors and bachelorettes’.
This zine is an excellent antidote to taking yourself or life too seriously.
