Call for Zine Submissions: Hello My Name Is Vol 2

MissMuffcake is putting out another issue of Hello My Name Is zine – a zine that they started to end stigma associated with mental illness and those that have it. They did not plan on doing an issue #2 but after such a warm response at EBABZ on issue 1, they are doing another issue.

What they are looking for: a selfie of you and you to fill in these blanks Hello my name is and I have ______mental illness____ but that _____offer up something positive____.

Example: Hello my name is Kendy, I have OCD/anxiety but that does not stop me from being an awesome cat mom.

Keep it short and sweet. Please send in your photo and completed mini story by Jan 30 2017. The email is mussmuffcake{a}aol.com. Each contributor gets a copy of course.