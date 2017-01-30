Happy Mail – RAK Edition

This week, I feel very… grateful. I am always grateful for people taking the time and postage to send me things, but this week, I am especially so.

I’ve been struggling a lot with a depression for a little while now. I’ve been good about staying positive while there has been so much chaos and strain in my personal life, but eventually I just shattered. It all became too much, and I went into that foggy, tired place that claims my mind sometimes.

So when I rocked up to my post box this morning and found this inside, I was at a complete loss as to what it could be.

Someone, I don’t know who, sent me this gorgeous papercrafted envelope, well wishes for Asimov, and a sachet of chai.

And on the inside…

Along with my love for zines, I also have a love for stationery and planner type items. I also really love chai, too, which should give me some clue as to who it is, but I’m stumped.

All I know is that this beautiful gesture means so much more than I can adequately express right now. It makes my heart happy.

I don’t know who you are or if you’ll even see this post, but I want to say thank you nonetheless. Your timing is perfect, to say the least, and I will be sure to pass the RAK spirit on.