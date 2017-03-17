Zine Review: Nora’s New Home

Nora’s New Home

Heidi M

heidimmcdonald.blogspot.com

Nora’s New Home is a very cute mini-zine about Heidi’s new cat, Nora.

I have a soft spot for zines about cats – especially ones with cute illustrations. Taking a peek inside after unfolding it, I think the ink bleedthrough means that these are hand-coloured, too! The art style is very cute.

This zine is very short and sweet, but it did pluck at my heart strings – especially when Nora turned out to be a shy cat. (Definite ‘awww’ moment.)

This is a feel good zine that made me smile, and that’s something I greatly appreciate.

