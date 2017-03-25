Call for Submissions: Cat & Dog Zine

Looking for:

*stories (up to 500 words)

*poems (page in length)

*artwork

*love letters

Topics may include:

-how they came to be in your life

-their therapeutic presence

– how they help ease your anxiety, depression and provide comfort

-the special bond you share

-their unconditional love

-the playful/weird/cute things they do

-if they are a service dog/cat

-if they have a physical disability, mental illness and/or health issues

-do you refer to them as your: pet, baby/child/family, companion, friend/best friend, room mate, healer, etc.

-if you have more than one cat or dog

-anything else you wish to share about them

Contributors will receive a free issue of the zine upon completion.

If interested, email Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com

