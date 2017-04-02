Do You Like Zines? Do You Like Writing About Them?

Ziiiiiiines. To know them is to love them. (At least, I think so.) If you love zines, then I have an opportunity for you.

Zine Nation is a site dedicated to ziiiiines. They post up an assortment of reviews most months as well as conduct interviews with various people in the zine community (even with me!).

Zine Nation is currently looking for an editor to take over the blog and smm for a few months. Does this sound like you? Well then get in contact!

They are @zinenation on Twitter and Zine Nation on Facebook.

