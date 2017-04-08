Call for Submissions: Star Wars Essay Zine

We’re looking to compile a zine containing essays about Star Wars! If you have anything sitting around in your drafts folder, like a 10-page saved rant over the internet about why Attack of the Clones IS good, or why Ahsoka Tano should have her own spin-off movie, please send them to us! Essays can be about anything, could be written informally, funny, or seriously, as long as it is Star Wars. Write about the movies or the expanded universe (both legends and reboot timeline)!

We accept any length, but we would like it around 2,000 words. We accept any topic too, including how race/gender/sexuality and other social/political ideals tie with the SW universe.

Once your essay is accepted, you get a physical copy of the zine!

Email your submissions to notyourleo@outlook.com (could be an attached file or in the body of the email)(accepting .doc/.docx/.pdf/.rtf)

New Deadline: 10 April 2017

Please spread the word! Thank you!

