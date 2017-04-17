Hoppy Easter

Hello everyone! I hope you all had a lovely long weekend, regardless of whether you celebrate or not.

The weather was absolutely stunning locally, and I spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to do as much work as possible outside. Haha. Wanderer and I don’t really do anything for Easter as such as we’re neither religious nor have family to call us to doing anything.

Because it’s Easter Monday today, there’s no mail service and thus no happy mail. I did, however, have a big ol’ weekend in which to catch up on all my mail and then some! There’s quite a few things to send out, which is why I only do these kind of send outs once or twice a year. Hehe. If you’re expecting mail from me, it’s coming soon!

With the bullet journal zine finished, I find that I’m in this exhilarating but somewhat confusing place of ‘what do I do next?’ I’m excited about all of the possibilities but not sure where to take everything.

So, for now, I am open to suggestions if you have any sort of ideas or requests for zines, posts here, or anything else along those lines.

Until next time!

