Happy Mail Monday: Amsterdam Edition

Who has amazing handwriting? My friend LogPoes does! This picture doesn’t give you a good enough view, and I apologise for that.

LogPoes (Instagram) is a zine maker from Amsterdam, and for the life of me, I can’t remember how we met! Haha. Through our blogs, yes, but beyond that? I have no idea.

Anyway, these beautiful zines landed in my post box this past week. It’s a special sort of pleasure to see the finished result of a project a friend has been talking about. I celebrate in spirit with friends who accomplish their goals. 🙂

A big thanks and big hugs to LogPoes!

That’s me for now. Busy, busy, busy times ahead – including the new stomping ground for We Make Zines and prepping for International Zine Month!

I hope you have a wonderful week ahead!

Advertisements