International Zine Month

International Zine Month 2017 Day 7: Postal Week

NyxLeave a comment

Make some envelopes or postcards for postal week

Is it already day 7 of IZM?! I’m just barely starting to catch up with the fact that it’s July. Eep!

I really wanted to make postcards for this, but I didn’t have paper thick enough for me to trust it would survive in the postal system. Sigh. However…

Envelopes! Given my paper thickness worries regarding postcards, I now feel a smidge silly making envelopes out of wrapping paper. But the paper was so cute that I couldn’t resist. I will probably have to reinforce them a bit for sending, but that’s okay.

Did anyone else make envelopes? Did anyone make postcards? Let me know!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital
*@dre
*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

