International Zine Month 2017 Day 8: Flyer Flier Pants on Fire

Make a flyer for your zine to send with trades

Hello, zine friends! Today’s zine task is to make a flyer (or flier), and I must admit I’m going to cheat a smiggle today because I’ve had this flier for a while…

This is my call for subs image, but I also print it out. Anyone who has received zines from me probably has a copy. 😉

I did have a brand newie ready to go for a different zine, but I found something wrong with it. It’s a fairly quick fix in Photoshop, but I don’t have PS on my laptop, and the heater doesn’t work in the front half of our place (where my desktop is). (Yes, my friends, this is my life.) So I’m going to wimp out for now because it’s cold, but I will have a more exciting little call to share soon.

Have you made a flier for yourself, your distro, your library or whatever else? If it’s not subject to a deadline, then I want to share it in my latest zine project! Get in touch, and we can chat about it. 🙂

Until tomorrow!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

