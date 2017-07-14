International Zine Month 2017 Day 14: ValenZINE’s Day

Write to ZineCrush.com or your zine crush

Luuuurve is in the air – zine love! (Remember – love is not contained just to romantic love and neither are crushes!)

Okay, so as far as I can see, the URL mentioned isn’t operating, and the Twitter (https://twitter.com/zinecrush) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/zine.crush) haven’t been going to a while.

So I reckon I’ll confess my zine crush here!

I really admire Nichole (@corridorgirl) who writes the Pieces perzine series – the first perzine series that I really got into and identified with on many levels. I think they were the zines that made me feel like I could really make friends through zines.

So that’s me. Do you have a zine crush?

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

