International Zine Month 2017 Day 15: Not-Quite-Lost & Found

Leave a zine in public for someone else to find

I decided to leave a few copies of ‘What’s This Then?’ – my mini-zine about what zines are – in one of my favourite places…

Okay, so you can’t tell where this is by the picture, but I left some zines at the post office. More specifically, where all the post boxes are adjoining the post office shop.

I felt weirdly nervous doing this, and I don’t really know why. Nervous and happy at the same time. I do wonder if anyone who finds them will take the extra step to check out zines.

I’ll probably never know.

That’s me for today. I hope you all have a wonderful weekend!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

