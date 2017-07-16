International Zine Month 2017 Day 16: Stock the Shelves

Send your zine to a distro for consideration

Hello, zine friends! It’s a chilly Sunday here in my local corner of Oz, and I’m a bit jealous of my northern hemisphere friends enjoying summer. But you didn’t come here to read about the weather. It’s time for today’s International Zine Month activity!

Distros are a very important part of the zine world, helping people get their zines out to the world and likewise helping zine fans find zines they might otherwise not come across. One thing that helps them to keep going is to get fresh, new, and different zines in.

My biggest tip when it comes to submitting your zine to a distro (or submitting anything to anyone accepting submissions) is to read their preferences. It can save a lot of time and confusion all around. 🙂

I’m afraid I have to duck out with this one thanks to a zine launch with plenty of contributor copies going out and saving for a house move. Very exciting stuff, I know.

Happy zine submitting!

