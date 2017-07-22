International Zine Month 2017 Day 22: Stock Your Library

Send your zine to a zine library

Hello, zine friends! Yesterday we celebrated International Zine Library Day, and today we’re continuing the celebrations by supporting zine libraries with donations!

As I mentioned yesterday, many zine libraries start with personal collections. But it’s through donations that they truly thrive and grow.

I got in a little early by sending my whole Sea Green Zines ‘catalogue’ to Copy and Destroy (IG) a while ago.

Will you be sending your zines to a zine library? Which one(s)? Let me know in the comments.

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

Advertisements