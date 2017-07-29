International Zine Month

International Zine Month 2017 Day 29: Photos or It Didn’t Happen

NyxLeave a comment

Post a photo of you with your zine or zine collection

Photos or it didn’t happen! Hehehe.

Hello, zine friends! It’s time to show of your selfie and your zine collection – or your zine collection alone if you’re not feeling up to the selfie side of things.

Today I’m going to be a little cheeky (like I was with this last year) and post a favourite picture of mine…

IMG_20151117_192638

This is my zinester trading card! I’m not sure if Billy McCall (aka Billy the Bunny) still makes these, but he might be able to help you out if you ask nicely.

That’s me for today. Post in the comments if you are showing off your beautiful self and/or zine collection!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital
*@dre
*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

Advertisements

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s