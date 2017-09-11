What’s Happening – Internet Hiccups

Hello, zine friends! I hope this post finds you well and that your start to the week has been calm and productive.

Things here have been coming along slowly. There have been several kerfuffles to deal with as we try to settle in here as well as arrange the last little thing back in Bendigo so we can get our bond back. Here’s what’s happening:

*The internet! We thought we had internet all lined up, but we popped instore today to find out that, well, nothing had actually been done. (Not happy, Nigel!) Yay for thinking to pop into the store or we’d have been waiting for a connection that wasn’t going to happen. Sigh. We’re still not sure when we’ll actually get a connection. Grr.

*Emails? For some reason, my phone sim won’t let me respond to emails on my plan. So if you need to get in touch with me fast, Instagram messaging is best. I still probably won’t respond straight away, but it’ll see a response faster than email.

*Pictures or it didn’t happen. Because we’re reliant entirely on phone data at the moment, happy mail and any other new photos have to wait until we have the data to upload photos. If the connection is going to be a while, we’ll get a temporary data thingy (technical terms only here at SGZ) so I can have some normalcy of posting around here.

*Sea Green Zines is open once more. My Etsy shop is now back up and running for your zine-reading pleasure. I do have limited stock at the moment until my printer is set up, but I’m otherwise ready to rock and roll.

I think that’s me for now. Wanderer and I are both pretty exhausted any way you cut it and looking forward to finding our new normal. I’ll be back as soon as I can with all kinds of zine appreciation because, let’s be honest, that’s what we’re really here for. Hehe.

Until next time…

