ZineWriMo Day 3 – Make Mini-Zine Blanks

G’day zine friends, and welcome to day three of ZineWriMo. I hope this fine day finds you well and ready for some hands on zine stuff.

It’s time to make some mini-zine blanks!

Mini-zines have a special place in my heart because they tend to be easy(easier) to make, faster to make, and make for fun trades. They’re light, too, which can help save on postage.

I count anything smaller than A5 as a mini-zine, but for the purposes of today’s prompt, I’m talking about the one-page mini that leaves you with eight ‘pages’ – including front and back ‘covers’ – to use. If you’re feeling sneaky, you could use the inside as well, but that’s up to you.

My mini-zines!

I recommend making six if you want to get ahead and have blanks ready for all the ‘make a zine’ prompts this month. But there’s no reason you can’t make fifty, make one, or make different sized zines for the ‘make a zine’ prompts. I made eight only because that’s how many sheets of paper I pulled out of the packet. (Plus I know I need at least three for zines I plan to make in the near future.)

If you aren’t sure how to make a one-page mini-zine or would like to dust off your mini-zine skills, check out the Zine Videos Page. There are how-to videos (the second video on the page will show you one folding method) as well as mini documentaries about zines and the like.

Enjoy!

Advertisements