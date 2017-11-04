ZineWriMo Day 4 – Share Your Goal(s)/Plan(s)

Hello and happy weekend, zine friends! It is picture perfect here in the land of South Australia. A beautiful spring day to share your plans and/or goals for the month.

In the world of NaNoWriMo, people tend to describe themselves as planners or pantsers. The latter basically means diving in without a plan and just going for it (by the seat of your pants).

Whether your plan is to make a zine, write a novel, or get the house clean, I think it’s good to figure out what kind of person you are. For the most part, I’m a pantser who likes goals. Plans are great, but my mental and physical health demand flexibility. I get too irritated when things don’t go to plan to actually make firm plans.

But that’s just me! Take some time to get a sense of what you like to do.

Before I share my goals, I want to mention that I am also the kind of person to try to do all the things and then be happy with whatever it is I end up with. So please don’t feel like you need to have anything beyond ‘make/finish a zine’ as a goal.

Here are my goals:

*Complete ZineWriMo – don’t miss any days

*Complete all ZineWriMo mini-zines

*Complete mini-zines: Little Reminders 2, Little Reminders 3

*Complete all writing for Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9

Bonus round:

*Complete Dear Anonymous 7

*Complete Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9

*Complete Don’t Call Me Cupcake 9.5

That’s me. It feels like a mountain to deal with at the moment, but we’ll see how things go. Are you sharing your plans and/or goals? Leave a link in the comments so we can all support each other.

Until tomorrow!

