ZineWriMo Day 5: Make a Zine of Things That Inspire You

Hello, hello, hello zine friends. I don’t know about you, but I slept in big time this morning and only realised later this afternoon that today’s task was to make a zine. Nothing like being late to your own party, eh?

Luckily enough I had the day to myself to work on a zine about the things that inspire me.

As per usual, I had no idea what I was going to make besides the idea from the prompt. So I got out most of my stuff.

The front and back covers popped into my mind first.

I don’t usually break out the ruler for zinemaking, but I wanted to be a little more careful than my usual version of whinging it. I liked thinking about the things that inspire me, though everything really falls under two categories for me – colours and people. Haha.

If you’d like to see the finished mini-zine, check out my Instagram for a little video flip-through.

Just to be clear, these prompts are meant to be fun. Not stressful. Not making you pull your hair own wondering how the heck you are going to do them. No one’s world is going to end if you miss a day or if you start making a zine of things that inspire you but don’t finish it today.

The only reason that I am going for doing all of the tasks on all of the days is because I came up with the daily prompts. I feel like it would be a little weird if I didn’t at least get close to getting everything done.

That’s me for today, friends. I hope you have a wonderful rest of your Sunday. I’ll be back tomorrow with some happy mail and a much easier ZineWriMo prompt for the day.

