ZineWriMo Day 12 – Make a Double-Sided Mini-Zine

Hello, hello, and happy Sunday. It’s a hot and lazy one here in this little part of Oz. However, it is a happy one, as today’s activity lined up perfectly for me.

This is one of my Little Reminders zines. Unlike the other ones, though, I didn’t feel ‘finished’ when I finished the ink work.

Sneaky note time! I wrote out all the things that I wanted to say and printed it so it could hide on the inside of the zine for anyone who sees the little star to read.

NOW it feels finished. 🙂

Did you make a double-sided mini-zine today? Let me know about it in the comments.

