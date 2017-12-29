I want to write a thank you to everyone for your understanding yesterday. The comments and well wishes were absolutely lovely.

Because I believe in being more open about mental illness and ending stigmas, I will share that I seem to be having some bad, cumulative side effects to my medications. It left me feeling exhausted and ill yesterday.

My new GP and I are going to switch things up and address how to take on things in the long term. Meds are all too often trial and error, but at least now we know.

Thank you again, everyone. In the end, a review may be a small thing, but they are very important to me. I hate missing a day no matter what the circumstances, but it helps to know that people understand.

With that said, I should get back to it and type up my notes! Back soon with a review (the last for 2017!).

