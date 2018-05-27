Call for Submissions: Tender Zine Distro

TZD is a zine distro created to erase stigma around chronic illnesses (including mental illness) and to educate people about what living with chronic illness is like.

One zine/print a month will be featured and all money raised from each work will go to a different charity.

Facebook: facebook.com/tenderzine

Shop: tenderzinedistro.bigcartel.com

The first work featured is by me (Amber is Blue) and it focuses on my battle with major depression. All money raised goes to Lifeline Australia.

We’re looking for submitters: email amberisblueart@gmail.com for further information.

