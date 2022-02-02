Behind the Scenes – An Unplanned Vlog

In this on the fly vlog, I talk about being a little bit ‘too into’ work and always working. I also talk about finally getting an answer to all the ‘this isn’t quite right’ medical results I’ve been dealing with over the years.

As always, thank you for watching.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Awesome Things/People Mentioned

*An Introduction to Autoimmune Disorders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1ZJ7lJ863M

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

