Call for Guest Posts

On By NyxIn Announcements, Calls for Submissions

Greetings, zine friends!

There’s no happy mail video for you today. However, this is a small announcement.

Sea Green Zines will be taking a break in April (not for the full month, but for a few weeks), and I am looking for guest posts to feature here on the blog.

Whether you’d like to tell your zine story, share how you get your creative mojo going, review a zine, or something else zine-related, I’d love to post it here! Multiple submissions are more than welcome, so host a day, a few days, a week – whatever you feel inspired to do.

The deadline for all posts is 31st of March.

Feel free to email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you have any questions.

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.