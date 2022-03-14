Call for Guest Posts

Greetings, zine friends!

There’s no happy mail video for you today. However, this is a small announcement.

Sea Green Zines will be taking a break in April (not for the full month, but for a few weeks), and I am looking for guest posts to feature here on the blog.

Whether you’d like to tell your zine story, share how you get your creative mojo going, review a zine, or something else zine-related, I’d love to post it here! Multiple submissions are more than welcome, so host a day, a few days, a week – whatever you feel inspired to do.

The deadline for all posts is 31st of March.

Feel free to email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you have any questions.