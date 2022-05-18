Hello friends! Grab you hot or cool drink, settle in, and let’s chat. Today I’m relaxing and talking about some changes to Missives mail outs, setting up a Ko-Fi, how I’m still dreaming about the podcast returning, spoonie life, and more.
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi:
*Juuniper Bunny
*Billy
**https://www.youtube.com/user/iknowbilly
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
2 Replies to “Done, Doing, Dreaming – May 2022”
I loved this video! I smiled so much throughout it. It makes me happy to hear what you’re up to these days.
I totally agree with you about Etsy. It’s these frustrating issues that finally made me decide to close my shop at the end of July 2022. I just don’t see the point of keeping it open, seeing as I rarely make any sales anyway. I wrote a post about it on my blog recently if you’d like to read it, called “Drop the Shop”.
I’m so happy to hear that you’re writing again! It’s always great to get back into the groove of it – writing, art-making, creating, zinestering…
I’ve also been thinking of starting a vlog of sorts, but I kinda hate my voice and I’m not crazy about my face (I do love my face-mask). This is why I always prefer writing. I feel much more at ease and feel more open when I write than when I speak.
And no, you’re not weird about leaving the tea bag in the tea. My husband thinks I’m weird for throwing it out shortly after it’s in there, so there’s that side of things too. LOL!
Oh and also, I just noticed that one of the letters I sent you is posted on the wall behind you. I recognized it because it’s on a stationary I designed! And also my business card. That’s so cool! 😀
