Happy Mail Monday – It’s Been A While (Hehe) Edition

I’m still recovering and slightly sniffly/out of breath, but I am back! Back with glorious surprises, stickers, zines, and even new zine friends! Check out the awesomness that people around the world are creating.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Jurrasic Australia Hoodie – https://www.bigtees.com.au/collections/mens-hoodies/products/roo-park-hoodie-black-regular-and-big-sizes

*Wesley’s Zine Folding Chat – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIe-tCBL4sw

*Adrian C – https://www.instagram.com/shadreesden/

**https://www.deviantart.com/shadree

*Don Leach – http://notmovingpictures.blogspot.com

**https://www.instagram.com/notmovingpics/

*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly

*Antek – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/pleasetakeonebooks

**Learning English With Mr Wood Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2021/10/01/zine-review-learn-english-with-mr-wood/

*Close Looker Publishing – https://www.instagram.com/close_looker/

**https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/Closelooker

Happy International Zine Month! – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

