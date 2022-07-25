Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Bubbly Brain Fog Edition

It’s that time again, and your brain foggy zine enthusiast is back to share some awesome creations from around the world.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Zine Cave Tour 2022 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qhyBhYGcBU

*Vixxie – https://www.youtube.com/c/VixxiePlans
**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/VixxiesShop
**https://www.instagram.com/vixxieplans/

*Three Chairs Publishing/Jen Payne – https://linktr.ee/jenpayne

*Feral Publication – https://www.instagram.com/feralpublication/
**https://feralpublicationzines.bigcartel.com

Happy International Zine Month! – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

