Check It Out: Writing for Wellness Workshop

THURSDAY 6 OCTOBER, 6:30pm

Michelle from Specky Scribber is hosting another WRITING FOR WELLNESS workshop!

This workshop operates on a by donation / pay-what-you-can structure. The recommended donation for anyone who has a comfortable income is £5 but please adjust this amount to suit your own situation. Please register here and bring cash to donate on the day.

*This workshop is specifically for women and people of marginalised genders.*

Please note that we have limited spaces available, so please only reserve a ticket if you intend on coming, not as a placeholder.

