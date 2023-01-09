Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – I Have Questions Edition

Hello, zine friends! We’re officially into 2023, and there are already mail mysteries afoot along with a lot of stickers! Christmas cards and tea… There’s plenty to love in today’s happy mail.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*True Zine Marin –

*Emma of Puddleside Musings – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com

*Vendetta – https://linktr.ee/vtta

*Meditation Funnies – https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

*Pocket Thoughts – https://www.instagram.com/_my_name_is_ryan_/
**https://www.etsy.com/shop/pocketthoughts/?etsrc=sdt

*Portland Buttonworks – https://portlandbuttonworks.com

*Vixxie – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/VixxiesShop

*New SGZ YouTube Channel Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNjVz4hxiSA

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: