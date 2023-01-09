Happy Mail Monday – I Have Questions Edition

Hello, zine friends! We’re officially into 2023, and there are already mail mysteries afoot along with a lot of stickers! Christmas cards and tea… There’s plenty to love in today’s happy mail.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*True Zine Marin –

*Emma of Puddleside Musings – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com

*Vendetta – https://linktr.ee/vtta

*Meditation Funnies – https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

*Pocket Thoughts – https://www.instagram.com/_my_name_is_ryan_/

**https://www.etsy.com/shop/pocketthoughts/?etsrc=sdt

*Portland Buttonworks – https://portlandbuttonworks.com

*Vixxie – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/VixxiesShop

*New SGZ YouTube Channel Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNjVz4hxiSA

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co