Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Sloth Day 2023 Edition

Hello, take it slow, Happy Mail Monday! It’s Sloth Day, a day I made up last year, and I’m taking it slow checking out these amazing zines from new zine friends!

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Anna – https://unreality.space
**https://www.annapapij.com
**https://flutewitch.com
**https://www.patreon.com/annarambles

*Nicolas Sequeira – nsequeira119@gmail.com

*Emma of Puddleside Musings – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/shellbobmv/

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

2 Replies to “Happy Mail Monday – Sloth Day 2023 Edition”

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: