Call for Submission: ‘Container’ Zine

Container is an annual publication celebrating the work of nonbinary creatives. This year’s theme is “growth”, and I would love to see any and all work you have! Past editions of Container have explored fluidity and joy, and have had a range of submissions, from textile art to music to tattoo flash and more.

If you’d like to find out more, please head to @container.indd on instagram, or send me a DM.

Submissions are open now, and close on the 20th of March.

Mars 🙂

(they/he)

@fifthmars (instagram)